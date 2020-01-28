EHS Market Worth $8.6 Billion by 2024 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report "EHS Market by Component, Service (Project Deployment and Implementation, Business Consulting and Advisory, Audit, Assessment, Regulatory Compliance), Deployment Mode (Cloud, On-Premises), Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2024", published by MarketsandMarkets, the global Environment, Health, and Safety (EHS) market size is expected to grow from USD 5.3 billion in 2019 to USD 8.6 billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.2% during the forecast period.

To reach new levels of efficiency, accuracy, and security, organizations need real-time visibility and stability in business operations. Hence, the demand for EHS solution and services in increasing rapidly. The increasing business demand to enhance operational efficiency and stability is expected to make EHS a dominant model for organizations across all verticals in the near future.

Browse in-depth TOC on "EHS Market"

122 - Tables

26 - Figures

161 - Pages

Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=59608773

Solution segment to account for the largest market size during the forecast period

The EHS solution helps small to large enterprises manage incidents and maintain compliance across operational processes. The software is a platform, which enables businesses to protect the health and safety of their employees from potential hazards in the workplace. It further assists organizations to comply with existing health and safety rules and regulations. EHS solution providers enable various features in the EHS software to meet the requirements of their commercial clients. These features include environmental and occupational health management, energy and water management, waste management, air quality and compliance management, safety management, incident management and risk management, fire safety, and inventory management.

The energy and utilities vertical to account for the largest market size during the forecast period

The energy and utilities vertical has witnessed significant adoption of EHS solution because of the evolving EHS laws, regulations, and standards. The EHS solution ensures regulatory compliances, mitigates operational risks, and quantifies and reports air emissions from utilities or energy system processes. The solution also includes sustainability tracking, which takes care of customized Key Performance Indicator (KPI) and business metrics. In addition, the EHS solution comprises an executive dashboard, which helps professionals manage environmental performance, onsite incidents, and energy and utilities use. The energy and utilities vertical primarily includes natural gas, oil, nuclear power, coal, renewable energy, electricity, water, waste, and recycling sectors.

Speak to Research Expert:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=59608773

North America to account for the highest market share during the forecast period

North America accounts for the highest market share in the EHS Market. The country leads in the adoption of EHS solution and services along with offering great opportunities for the overall growth of the EHS Market. North America has always been an early adopter of a new technology or software, and the North American market grows at a faster rate initially as compared to any other region. Increasing government initiatives and programs are expected to drive the EHS Market across North America.

The major EHS Market vendors include Enablon (France), VelocityEHS (US), Intelex (Canada), Gensuite (US), Cority (Canada), Quentic (Germany), Sphera (US), Enviance (US), ETQ (US), UL (US), SAP (Germany), DNV GL (Norway), SAI Global (US), Verisk 3E (US), Dakota Software (US), ProcessMAP (US), IsoMetrix (South Africa), Airsweb (England), SafetyCulture (Australia), ProntoForms (Canada), and Enhesa (US).

Browse Adjacent Markets: Digitalization and Internet of Things (IoT) Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Facility Management Market by Solution (IWMS, BIM, Operations & Security, Environment, Property Management), Service (Auditing & Quality Assessment, SLA Management), Deployment Type, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2023

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/facilities-management-market-1030.html

Smart Waste Management Market by Solution (Asset Management, Analytics & Reporting, Fleet Tracking & Monitoring, Mobile Workforce Management), Service (Consulting, Managed), Application (Retail, Manufacturing, Healthcare) - Global Forecast to 2021

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/smart-waste-management-market-156128039.html

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/environment-health-safety-ehs-market.asp

MnM Blog: https://mnmblog.org/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/environment-health-safety-ehs.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg