REDDE PLC - Additional Block Admission
London, January 28
28 January 2020
Redde plc
("Redde" or the "Company")
Additional Block Admission
The Company notifies that application has been made to the London Stock Exchange for a block admission to trading on AIM of 1,000,000 ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each ("New Ordinary Shares"), and admission is expected to occur at 8.00 a.m. on 3 February 2020. The New Ordinary Shares will be issued from time to time pursuant to the exercise of options under the Redde 2016 PSP Scheme and will rank pari passu in all respects with the existing ordinary shares of the Company.
There is no change to the Company's issued share capital as a result of the block admission application. As at today, the Company's issued ordinary share capital comprises 306,868,351 ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each, each with voting rights, which figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
Enquiries:
Redde plc 01225 321134
Martin Ward, Chief Executive Officer
Stephen Oakley, Chief Financial Officer
