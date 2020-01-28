REDDE PLC - Additional Block Admission

28 January 2020

Redde plc

("Redde" or the "Company")

Additional Block Admission

The Company notifies that application has been made to the London Stock Exchange for a block admission to trading on AIM of 1,000,000 ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each ("New Ordinary Shares"), and admission is expected to occur at 8.00 a.m. on 3 February 2020. The New Ordinary Shares will be issued from time to time pursuant to the exercise of options under the Redde 2016 PSP Scheme and will rank pari passu in all respects with the existing ordinary shares of the Company.

There is no change to the Company's issued share capital as a result of the block admission application. As at today, the Company's issued ordinary share capital comprises 306,868,351 ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each, each with voting rights, which figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Enquiries:

Redde plc 01225 321134

Martin Ward, Chief Executive Officer

Stephen Oakley, Chief Financial Officer

Cenkos Securities plc (Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker) 0207397 8900

Giles Balleny

Harry Hargreaves

N+1 Singer (Joint Broker)0207 496 3000

Mark Taylor

Square1 Consulting 0207929 5599

David Bick