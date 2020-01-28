Atico Mining Corporation: Atico Mobilizes Diamond Drill Rigs to La Plata Project in Ecuador

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atico Mining Corporation (the "Company" or "Atico") (TSX.V: ATY | OTC: ATCMF) is pleased to announce its exploration and development plans for 2020. The Company is presently mobilizing diamond drill rigs to La Plata project in Ecuador in preparation to start the exploration drill program in the following days. Concurrently, the drill program at El Roble project in Colombia has already begun.



The Company is planning an aggressive 2020 drill campaign totaling approximately 20,000 to 25,000 meters between both projects in line with focusing on the following objectives for 2020:

Mobilize three drill rigs to La Plata project and initiate the exploration drill program. Complete between 7,000 and 10,000 meters of drilling to infill and expand current resources.

Continue the drill program at the El Roble project in Colombia. The exploration program calls for drilling with two rigs on surface and one underground.

Engineering department to continue optimizing operations at El Roble following the installation of the new SAG mill.

Atico's team to focus on fast-tracking the feasibility study on the La Plata advancing all engineering and environmental initiatives at the project.

About Atico Mining Corporation

Atico is a growth-oriented company, focused on exploring, developing and mining copper and gold projects in Latin America. The Company operates the El Roble mine while developing its La Plata project and is pursuing additional acquisition opportunities. For more information, please visit www.aticomining.com .

