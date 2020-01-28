Wrap Technologies, Inc.: Wrap Technologies' BolaWrap Deployed Live On KTLA 5 Los Angeles

TEMPE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / January 28, 2020 / Wrap Technologies, Inc. (the "Company" or "Wrap") (Nasdaq:WRTC), an innovator of modern policing solutions, demonstrated the BolaWrap 100 live on-air with KTLA Los Angeles on Friday, January 24, 2020. Wrap President Tom Smith and Master BolaWrap Instructor Joey Stoker simulated a team policing scenario and deployed a "double-wrap" (wrapping the subject's legs and arms simultaneously).

"The suspect's arms and legs are restrained. There's no electricity, no chemicals. We didn't hurt the suspect. But he's not going anywhere, so the officers can now safely take him into custody," Smith said during the interview.

Smith was interviewed alongside Chief Carlos Islas of Bell Police Department in California. Bell Police Department officers are currently carrying BolaWrap in the field.

Chief Islas discussed a recent successful use case where BolaWrap was pointed at a suspect, and the presence of the device's patented green line laser was enough to de-escalate the encounter and result in the suspect complying with the officer.

"It's a major benefit to the department in that it allows us to fill this gap that we've had for many years where the officers have a less than lethal option that doesn't require pain compliance," said Chief Islas. "It causes minimal disruption to the individual physically, but at the same time it restrains their movement, which allows officers to move in closer… to either take them into custody, or disarm them if he's a using an edged weapon or some other device that's not a firearm."

A video of the live deployment and full interview can be found here.

About Wrap Technologies (Nasdaq: WRTC)

Wrap Technologies is an innovator of modern policing solutions. The Company's BolaWrap 100 product is a patented, hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar® tether to entangle an individual at a range of 10-25 feet. Developed by award winning inventor Elwood Norris, the Company's Chief Technology Officer, the small but powerful BolaWrap 100 assists law enforcement to safely and effectively control encounters, especially those involving an individual experiencing a mental crisis. For information on the Company please visit www.wraptechnologies.com. Examples of recent media coverage are available as links under the "Media" tab of the website.

