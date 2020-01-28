New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - January 28, 2020) - GenTech Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: GTEH) ("GenTech" or the "Company"), an emerging leader in the high-end CBD food and drinks marketplace, Nespresso compatible CBD-infused & non-CBD-infused premium coffees, which will augment and complement the Company's existing "Secret Javas" subscription package offering.

"This is a potentially game-changing product," commented David Lovatt, CEO of GenTech. "There's really nothing out there that can compete with our upcoming offering in terms of the consumer experience. We are responding to our research in this space - and we think we understand infused premium coffees as well as or better than just about anyone else out there. We plan on rolling out some spectacular flavor themes, including seasonal flavor specials. Imagine 'Pumpkin Coffee Blend' at Halloween, or Summer Fruit Teas during the summertime."

As recently announced, GenTech is augmenting its new "Secret Javas" high-end subscription package, with a Nespresso compatible version that will include a promotional campaign in which the first 500 customers to sign up and pay for an annual subscription plan for GenTech's Secret Javas Nespresso package will each receive a free Nespresso compatible coffee machine.

The overall plan for this version is the same as the Company originally announced: The "Secret Javas" high-end coffee subscription package comes in both CBD and non-CBD versions of each delicious flavor. Otherwise, the package includes a supply of three (3) pounds of coffee each month. Two of the coffees will be selected by the customer, who is invited to mix and match blends from a menu of top-quality roasts, including standard roast, dark roast, CBD, and non-CBD types. In addition to these, the Company will select and ship a third coffee variety for the customer each month from its "Secret Javas" list.

"We are positioned at the intersection of two very significant trends with this package offering," continued Lovatt. "The CBD market is still booming, with experts predicting another year of triple digit expansion. And the Global Coffee Pod and Capsule itself is projected to double over coming years according to the research we receive. We are talking about two different but highly compatible multi-billion dollar markets with very little competitive overlap. And these are both markets where we feel we have in-house knowledge capital that represents a strong competitive edge."

The Company currently plans to fully launch this product offering in early March 2020.

About GenTech Holdings, Inc.

GenTech Holdings, Inc. is a publicly traded company under the symbol GTEH. The company is creating a national chain of Hemp Centric Coffee Shop Retail Spaces where patrons can relax, drink CBD infused Teas and Coffees, try various own-brand products and experience holistic education and classes. The company is also building an extensive outreach program working with medical practitioners across the country in their own locations to educate their patients and increase awareness of the benefits of THC free CBD Products. All of this is offered under the brand 'The Healthy Leaf'.





Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information about management's view of GenTech, Inc.'s future expectations, plans and prospects. In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," or "may," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any statements made in this news release other than those of historical fact, about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the results of GenTech, its subsidiaries and concepts to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. Unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on GenTech's future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. GenTech cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Finally, GenTech undertakes no obligation to update these statements after the date of this release, except as required by law, and also takes no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that are not paid for by GenTech.

