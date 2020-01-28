Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 28, 2020) - To celebrate Bay Talent Group's (TSXV: HIRE) ("BTG" or the "Company") recent listing on the TSX Venture Exchange, BTG's senior management, certain members of its Board of Directors, and other professional colleagues who have been integral to the Company's journey will ring the opening bell of the Toronto Stock Exchange on Thursday, January 30, 2020. BTG began trading on the TSX Venture Exchange on December 23, 2019.

"We have dedicated the last two years to building this company to what it is today, a one-of-a-kind staffing consolidator with a focus on revenue generating partnerships and digital innovation," says Allan Hartley, BTG's Chief Executive Officer. "From day one, we have had a firm commitment to building long-term value and this milestone of becoming a public company is one of many to come. We are honoured to celebrate BTG's success with those who have supported our mission."

Following the bell ringing ceremony, Mr. Hartley will participate in a video interview titled "The View from the C-Suite", a series presented by the TMX that highlights the unique perspectives of listed companies.

Media may pick up a feed from the TOC (television operations centre) for all market open ceremonies. The feed is named TSX Transmit 1 and is produced at the TMX Broadcast Centre and sent live to the TOC. BTG and its guests will move into position for the market open ceremony at approximately 9:27 AM ET and the markets will open with the sound of a siren (the traditional market open on Toronto Stock Exchange) at 9:30 AM ET.

For more information, please visit: https://www.tsx.com/listings/tsx-and-tsxv-issuer-resources/the-view-from-the-c-suite

About Bay Talent Group Inc.

BTG's strategy is to complete accretive acquisitions of staffing, information technology, and consulting firms that meet BTG's valuation, expertise, geographic, and operational criteria. BTG proposes to create value by providing diversified vertical and cross-selling opportunities to target firms, realizing savings from consolidating operations and leveraging a centralized back-office structure.

BTG's two wholly-owned operating subsidiaries, Provision IT Resources Ltd. and PTC Accounting and Finance Inc., are boutique consulting firms that offer a range of professional staffing services for accounting, finance, information technology, office administration and human resources. Their clients include large organizations in the financial, government, insurance, and pension fund sectors, as well as, small and medium sized businesses across a broad range of industries.

For further information, please contact:

Bay Talent Group Inc.

Simon Dealy, President

Phone: (647) 513-1657

Email: sdealy@baytalentgroup.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this news release includes certain information and statements about management's view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward looking statements, including statements with respect to the performance of the Company and the business plan of the Company. Such statements and information reflect the current view of the Company. Risks and uncertainties exist that may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated or implied in the forward-looking statements and information. Such factors include, among others: the limited business history of BTG; reliance on key management; risks related to BTG's acquisition strategy, including that previous and future acquisitions do not meet expectations or potential acquisitions cannot be completed; dependence on and availability of third party financing; the business of BTG is subject to broader economic factors; disruptions or changes in the credit or security markets; financial results of BTG's operations; unanticipated costs and expenses; and general market and industry conditions. The forward-looking statements, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the Company's ability to carry out its business plan as contemplated. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, they can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. The forward-looking information contained in this press release represents the expectations of the Company as of the date of this press release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. While the Company may elect to, it does not undertake to update this information at any particular time except as required in accordance with applicable laws.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/51877