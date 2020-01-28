Open Systems' Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) platform offers real-time visibility and data-based insights to inform decisions and innovate

Open Systems, a secure access service edge (SASE) pioneer with cloud-native architecture, secure intelligent edge, and hybrid cloud support, today added significant new capabilities to its platform with the acquisition of Sqooba, a Swiss-based leader in big data analytics. Sqooba uses artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to provide real-time visibility across the enterprise operations and business applications.

The value-add provided by Sqooba enables renewable energy companies to collect data from wind turbines to improve asset management, a large airport ground services company to optimize logistics, a number of retailers to enhance customer experience, and network and security companies to improve operations.

"Sqooba's extensive analytics capability is a natural addition to the broad network and security components of our SASE platform and will help us deliver business-critical insights to our customers. Acquiring Sqooba accelerates the 20-year lead we have over our competitors in developing our platform's managed SD-WAN and security as a service," said Jeff Brown, CEO of Open Systems. "The combination of our managed network and security solution with Sqooba's analytics expertise will enable enterprises to gain real-time visibility into network and application performance, laying the foundation for a transition to a full SASE architecture."

"We're very excited to join Open Systems to bring analytics capability to their SASE platform to give customers a unified view into their network and applications performance and security posture to empower their organizations," said Daniel Neuhaus, CEO of Sqooba.

Neuhaus will continue in his current role, and Sqooba will operate as a subsidiary of Open Systems with offices in Bern, Switzerland, housing 30+ data scientists, machine learning and software engineers. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

SASE is the convergence of networking and security that is delivered as a service from the cloud to an enterprise's network edge. This solution supports enterprises' digital transformations and their increasing use of mobile devices, edge computing and the cloud by minimizing latency and other issues that impact application performance.

