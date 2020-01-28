India Holiday Mall Launches 'Specially Crafted Festival Tour Packages for the Indian Subcontinent'

GURUGRAM, India, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- India Holiday Mall has a team of festival tour specialists to ensure that the guests enjoy the perks of festivals in any sub-continent of the country as per the travel plan. They are offering a wide range of festival tour programs which include Pushkar Mela, Hemis Festival, Diwali, Holi, Paro Festival, Sonepur Mela in Bihar, etc. One can choose and travel according to the famous festival during that particular period in whichever sub-continent they are. During peak season, travelers may face challenges such as hotel stay, but India Holiday Mall make things seamless. They arrange campaigns for travelers to make their experience unforgettable.

With extensive years of experience in the travel industry, India Holiday Mall has grown tremendously over the years. Their in-house team of travel guides and seamless transfers to different locations have enabled them to dominate the market with exclusive and affordable travel services across the globe. They have a reliable and long chain of agents at each location across the country, making the stay pleasant and delightful. During festivals, they make sure that the guests enjoy everything they paid for.

To have the best travelling experience consult with the India Holiday Mall team, and they will provide options with dates of all the popular festivals based on the guest's interest. Further, they can plan and include the festival in the itinerary according to choices and locations as well as within budget.

Apart from these Festival Tours, they also provide theme based tour programs like cultural tours, wildlife tours and luxury tours.

