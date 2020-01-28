beqom, a cloud-based compensation management software provider, today announced that The Adecco Group, the world's largest human resources provider and temporary staffing firm and a Fortune Global 500 company, has selected beqom's solution to manage its salary review and bonus compensation processes, integrating directly with Adecco's existing HRIS landscape.

"After surveying the market, we found that beqom was clearly the best solution to automate our total remuneration processes," says Audrey Vissac, Director of Compensation and Benefits at The Adecco Group, France. "We are convinced that beqom will enable us to stay true to our vision that people should be inspired, motivated, and developed to embrace the future of work, starting with our own employees."

beqom initially will be deployed for 9,000 employees in France.

With more than 5,200 branches in more than 60 countries and territories around the world, The Adecco Group offers a wide variety of services that include temporary staffing, permanent placement, career transition, re-skilling and talent development, as well as outsourcing and consulting.

"With the use of beqom to manage its salary review and variable pay processes, Adecco will not only become more efficient, it will have the means to engage and motivate its employees through fairness, transparency, and communication around compensation," notes Emmanuel Frenck, beqom Head for Southern EMEA.

beqom manages compensation for many Global 2000 companies across all industries, including PepsiCo, Lowe's, Daimler, BNP Paribas, and Total.

