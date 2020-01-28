A well-known market intelligence company, Infiniti Research, has announced the completion of its latest article on additive manufacturing challenges in the aviation industry. This article covers:

How additive manufacturing is transforming the aviation sector

Top additive manufacturing challenges facing players in the aviation industry

"Additive manufacturing techniques play a pivotal role in aviation companies to reduce costs, increase efficiency, shorten time-to-market, and allow greater design flexibility," says a manufacturing industry expert at Infiniti Research.

In recent years, additive manufacturing (AM) has created a buzz in industries across the world, promising a flexible and cost-effective alternative to traditional manufacturing. One such sector that AM has brought about key transformations is the aviation industry. It acts as a vital technique to create complex designs and produce lightweight, yet strong structures That being said, at present, there are several additive manufacturing challenges that need to be addressed by aviation companies before they go into its widespread adoption in the sector. Some of the key additive manufacturing challenges include inconsistency in quality, large and odd-sized parts, high material costs, and scalability limitations.

