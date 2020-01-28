The consumer stationery retailing market size is poised to grow by USD 7.32 billion during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

The rising focus on product personalization is identified as one of the critical factors that will drive the growth of the consumer stationery retailing market during the forecast period. The customization of consumer stationery products by manufacturers enables retailers such as Amazon.com and Walmart to promote and differentiate these products on their platforms. Moreover, product personalization provides an emotional element to consumer stationery. Movie production houses and media content developers are also providing opportunities for vendors to customize product designs based on popular licensed characters.

As per Technavio, the rising popularity of fashion stationery will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Consumer stationery retailing Market: Rising Popularity of Fashion Stationery

With advances in printing technology, several manufacturers are increasingly focusing on product design and aesthetic appeal, along with functionality. For instance, Pilot Corporation manufactures its G2 range of premium gel roller pens in several colors and designs as part of their fashion collection. Retailers such as Theo Paphitis Retail Group are increasingly providing a wide range of fashionable stationery products, including stylish fountain pens, aesthetic pencil designs, and fashionable notebooks, through offline and online platforms. Retailers also provide a high level of product personalization for stationery products purchased as gifts. Thus, the popularity of fashion stationery is expected to aid the growth of the global consumer stationery retailing market during the forecast period.

"Growing emphasis on product innovation and the growing demand for sustainable consumer stationery products will have a positive impact on the growth of the consumer stationery retailing market value during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Consumer Stationery Retailing Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the consumer stationery retailing market by product (paper-based stationery, writing equipment, and marking and correction equipment) and geographic regions (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).

The APAC region led the market in 2018, followed by North America, Europe, South America, and MEA, respectively. The growth of the consumer stationery retailing market share in APAC can be attributed to factors such as the growing demand for consumer stationery products from the education sector and the high penetration of online retail in developing economies.

