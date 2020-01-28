Request a FREE demo to gain in-depth insights

Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems, has announced the completion of its recent engagement that sheds light on how customer churn analytics helped a mobile telecommunications services provider to drive down churn.

Quanztig is trusted by leading mobile telecommunications companies for its expertise in telecom customer churn analytics and predictive modeling. This success story not only aligns perfectly with Quantzig's commitment to helping telecom companies cost-effectively reduce churn but also serves as a classic example of its abilities.

Today, customer retention is more crucial than ever, particularly in light of the telecom industry's growing complexities and competitive pressures. However, most of the leading telecom companies in Germany haven't been quick enough to devise a strong analytical foundation for success, leading to major losses and a rise in churn rates. As businesses focus on customer acquisition, their key challenge lies in retaining existing customers. Facing a similar challenge, a leading mobile telecommunications services provider approached Quantzig. They were keen on leveraging analytics to address their challenges that revolved around analyzing the business risk of customers switching to its competitors' networks by analyzing the factors affecting churn.

Key Questions Answered

1. Can customer churn analytics help telecom companies identify factors affecting the churn rate?

2. How does analytics help correlate data obtained from multiple sources?

3. Why is retaining customers more profitable than acquiring new ones?

According to Quantzig's customer churn analytics experts, "Due to a highly saturated market condition and intense competition from players globally, telecommunication service providers have realized the importance of existing customers and are actively looking for ways to drive retention."

How telecom customer churn analytics solutions helped the mobile telecommunications services provider

1: Identified the most effective ways to improve the customer experience while reducing churn on key customer journeys by 70%

2: Enhanced customer experience and reduced churn using advanced churn models

3: Reduced the time required to process data through automation and advanced analytics

As customer churn becomes a major contributor to the decline in revenue, it becomes crucial for businesses to bring it under control using cognitive technologies to collect, analyze and visualize real-time customer data. Quantzig, through its portfolio of advanced telecom customer churn analytics solutions, empowers telecom companies to address these issues through better decision-making, risk management, and performance management.

Read the complete telecom customer churn analytics success story here: https://bit.ly/37yGAdj

