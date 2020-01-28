Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - January 28, 2020) - Grand Havana, Inc. (OTC Pink: GHAV) today announced their distribution arrangement with SYSCO Corporation, a global leader in marketing and distribution. Fulfilling a wide range of food and related products to the Food Service and Food-Away-From-Home Industry.

Under this structure, Grand Havana's Optimum Coffee blend will be offered to SYSCO clients throughout the South East United States. The union is expected to have a significant impact on GHAV 2nd Quarter 2020 Balance Sheets.

Since initiation, we have built a total number of clients with SYSCO amounting to 81 cafes and restaurants serving Grand Havana Coffee.

Statewide Footprint:

West Coast Florida to date are 41 in Naples, Cape Coral, Fort Myers, Sarasota, St. Petersburg, Clearwater, Tampa.

Sysco Central Florida with 35 locations within Orlando, Kissimmee, Deland, Cocoa Beach, Ocala, Crystal River, Lake Mary, The Villages, Seabring, Clermont.

As previously announced, the company recently launched our TechHub. We now expand our reach with SYSCO in Miami, Florida the capital of Cuban-Style Espresso consumption in the U.S.

Additionally, the company welcomed three new key members to support our sales and service support through SYSCO. Grand Havana has also added three new Ford transports to our fleet of delivery vans. The vehicles have been wrapped with the new company colors and logo to provide service support statewide and position the company for rapid growth. We became distributors for Gruppo Cimbali, the group is comprised of historic brands: La Cimbali, Faema and Casadio. With this agreement, we are able to better serve our clients and offer competitive pricing on new espresso makers.

Our Parts Department at Grand Havana maintains a comprehensive inventory of high quality genuine OEM parts. "Partnering with SYSCO, a world-class logistics company with expertise in the restaurant industry, allows us to benefit from their buying power and the size and reach of their distribution network," says Tanya Bredemeier, President for Grand Havana, Inc. "By completing the outsourcing of delivery of our Optimum Blend of coffee products, we expect to further simplify our Supply Chain Operations and add capabilities and services for our company. Since the execution of our agreement with SYSCO we have added over 80 new clients with a goal to reach over 1000 clients."

Tanya Bredemeier further states, "We are pleased to announce we participated in this year's SYSCO South Florida's 50th Anniversary Food Show on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. Our job as exhibitors was to showcase our specialty products and solutions that are designed to enhance our clients coffee experience. Our goals for the show where to increase our footprint within South Florida and provide a memorable experience for the SYSCO sales representatives, while highlighting how we truly are at the heart of coffee and service."

About SYSCO

SYSCO is the global leader in selling, marketing and distributing food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments and other customers who prepare meals away from home. Its family of products also includes equipment and supplies for the foodservice and hospitality industries. The company operates 180 distribution facilities serving approximately 400,000 customers. SYSCO's worldwide sales for its fiscal year ended were $37 billion. For more information about SYSCO, visit their home page at www.SYSCO.com

About Grand Havana, Inc.

Grand Havana is a specialty coffee company headquartered in Miami, Florida offering a broad array of coffee products and service.

Grand Havana's Optimum Blend is available nationwide and proudly served in our corporate owned cafes and other locations including universities, supermarkets, cafes, convenience stores, hotels and online marketplaces. We also offer a b2b solution that provides our coffee product paired with high quality coffee machines, reliable delivery and timely technical service.

Grand Havana is the consumer's brand of choice for delving into the essence, allure and nostalgia of HAVANA.

