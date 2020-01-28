Klaxoon, the champion of teamwork and smartwork unveils Teamplayer, the revolutionary visual management console which transforms the working environment to make it more inspiring, more participative and more human. Teamplayer can turn any screen device into a visual collaborative workspace. Teamplayer received two CES innovations awards in both the Mobile Device and the Computer Hardware categories.

Klaxoon is also proud to announce that Dropbox will be the first partner solution users can enable on the Teamplayer console. Klaxoon's new product is designed as an innovative new interface that enables collaboration on a visual workspace. Teams at work will be able to display both Klaxoon's collaboration tools with their team's content, and their unified ecosystem of preferred tools.

Teamplayer in a nutshell:

The first compact visual management console which turns any screen device into a smart collaborative workspace.

- A unique set of adaptive controllers inspired by the world of art and gaming.

- Access to a collection of teamwork tools.

- A new way to interact with your favorite applications.

Welcome to the visual smartwork revolution

Teamplayer draws on the interactive and playful spirit of video games and on the power and ergonomics of digital music-making tools to revolutionize our working environment and the way we interact in teams. Mouse and screen, paperboards, email or slides all fail to overcome the new challenges we face at work: abolition of physical and time barriers, dramatic increase of information flow, expanding number of teams and projects... The time has come for new powerful, visual, smooth, intuitive and inspiring tools that can accelerate teamwork.

In a mobile and multidimensional work environment, conventional screens and workstations reduce interactions and make us less creative and capable to express our ideas. On the contrary, with its smart controllers and its sets of shortcuts by way of adaptive screens and customizable keys, Teamplayer makes visual management accessible to all, to unleash interactions and puts the human dimension back at the center of our workspace.

Smart controllers for unique interactions

Klaxoon Teamplayer comes with a set of innovative smart controllers with interactive screens which adapt in real-time to our actions: the Pad and the Wheel. Engineered to stimulate and facilitate actions, they can be used to answer questions, browse through ideas on a brainstorm, launch a quiz, take part intuitively and instantaneously in a vote... Ultra-flexible and customizable, they provide physical and smart shortcuts to perform whatever action, connect to applications or services we wish to perform. Deeply innovative, Teamplayer's new interface offers a smoother transition from physical to digital environments.

The wheel: compact, it fits in one hand and allows you to navigate your way through various activities. Turn, push, grab or press to discover a totally new way to access information, select, vote, answer questions, receive notifications and interact with them.

The Pad: with its 9 adaptive screen keys, the Pad offers visual and smart shortcuts which adapt to our actions in real-time. They open up a new field for expression and collaboration.

A new ultra-customizable open platform.

Teamplayer not only works with teamwork tools designed by Klaxoon. It comes with the possibility to use your favorite solutions for teams at work, such as Dropbox, with a new user experience. Application developers can fully customize Teamplayer with any types of shortcuts and actions and combine up to 7 connected controllers. Teamplayer users too can customize their set to get the most out of this new collaborative workspace.

A revolution

«Teamplayer breaks away with ergonomic conventions, says Matthieu Beucher, Klaxoon's CEO. «It brings much more fun to work when interacting, expressing ideas, processing information in a more intuitive way and inventing new ways to interact. We are really keen to see how everyone will take hold of Teamplayer to transform the way they collaborate and build more human workspaces

«We're thrilled to expand our partnership with Klaxoon to enable deeper collaboration among our joint users, says Wendy Wrobel, Global Head of Strategic Alliances at Dropbox. «At Dropbox, our vision for the smart workspace is to bring together our users entire application ecosystem so they can collaborate more seamlessly and focus on the work that matters

Klaxoon Teamplayer will be launched in June 2020. From $890.

About Klaxoon

Selected to be part of the French Next40, Klaxoon is the productivity tool adopted by millions of teams worldwide, headquartered in Rennes, France, and with offices in the United States in New York and Boston. Klaxoon is a complete suite of collaborative products for each moment that a team needs to collaborate. Founded by Matthieu Beucher, Klaxoon was launched in March 2015 and now employs 240 people. Klaxoon is currently used by tens of thousands of teams in more than 120 countries and in all types of organizations: SMEs, ETIs, universities, NGOs and public bodies, as well as 100% of companies in the CAC40 (Schneider Electric, Disneyland, L'Oréal, Accenture, Nestlé, Sealed Air, Verizon, Marriott etc.). Klaxoon solutions, based on visual management techniques and agile methods, have won numerous international awards.

