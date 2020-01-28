Rhombus Strengthens Leadership Team With Key Hires in Product and Publisher Development

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 28, 2020 / Rhombus, the leading platform for advertising around social embeds, today announced Mike Garite as its new Vice President of Product and Katie Black as its new Director of Publisher Development. This follows on the heels of Rhombus bringing on board Jeff Rich-former Teads, Complex and Uproxx executive-as EVP of Revenue.

Former MLB Advanced Media and Kargo leaders join social embed platform

"We're seeing incredible traction in the market with both publishers and advertisers because our platform is clearly resonating with their need for innovation. That's why building a leadership team that completely understands and knows how to execute our vision is critical to our success heading into 2020," said Abe Storey, CEO at Rhombus. "I'm thrilled that we're further rounding out the team with Mike and Katie. While Mike's data driven technology experience brings a fresh perspective to product innovation in our space, Katie's experience building relationships with publishers in the ad tech space will take our supply partnerships to a whole new level."

Mike Garite, New VP of Product

At Rhombus, Garite will be responsible for bringing data-driven decisions to bear in shaping Rhombus' platform and capabilities. Prior to Rhombus, Garite most recently served as the Director of Front End Development for the baseball data team at MLB Advanced Media, where he directed a team of engineers that dealt with all things data. Garite was responsible for building new features and functionality for products that generated billions of impressions in traffic annually such as Stats, Scoreboards and Gameday.

"After working as an early employee at several successful startups, agencies and larger companies such as eBay and Pandora, what I've realized excites me the most is working with an incredible group of people who are all working towards something that they truly believe will change the landscape of an industry," said Mike Garite, VP of Product. "Rhombus has a super unique value proposition that no other company is able to offer and the ability to develop a product around this data is an incredible opportunity."

Katie Black, New Director of Publisher Development

At Rhombus, Black will be responsible for onboarding new publisher partners, with whom Rhombus will run contextual advertising around their social embeds. She will also serve as publishers' main product advocate, ensuring Rhombus' platform continues to deliver valuable capabilities and benefits that drive their business forward. Prior to Rhombus, Katie managed publisher partnerships at mobile-only advertising company Kargo.

"Within minutes of meeting with Abe and his team, I completely understood the gap in the market that they were filling for publishers. That's what got me fired up about Rhombus," said Katie Black, Director of Publisher Development. "The team truly believes in providing simple yet impactful solutions, and I'm excited to help build partnerships that will continue to accelerate Rhombus' footprint in the market."

About Rhombus

Rhombus is The Social Embed Platform. We've built the first advertising marketplace for social content on digital sites. Over 36% of articles contain social embeds, and we analyze and classify them by social platform, keywords, hashtags, accounts, platforms, and interest segments. For advertisers, Rhombus offers a better way to reach their audience with contextually relevant social content in a brand safe, fraud free, premium environment. For Publishers, our technology is designed to help them monetize the social embeds already curated by their journalists. For consumers, we are creating a privacy-minded, unobtrusive advertising experience.

