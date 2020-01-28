The partnership will enhance care efficiency by creating an alert system for physicians regarding pending lab orders for patients

San Francisco, California--(Newsfile Corp. - January 28, 2020) - Innovaccer, Inc., a leading healthcare technology company, has entered into a partnership with Clinical Pathology Laboratories, a Division of Sonic Healthcare USA, the third-largest laboratory medicine company in the United States, to alert physicians at Sonic Healthcare USA's partner sites about pending lab orders. The partnership will allow physicians to place pending lab orders from within their electronic health records (EHRs) for efficient care delivery.



Clinical Pathology Laboratories, a Division of Sonic Healthcare USA, one of the largest diagnostic laboratory medicine companies in the world. Sonic Healthcare USA follows a federated model, which allows each laboratory to be its own independent entity, whose management and medical team are united with Sonic Healthcare's common values and core mission.

The shift to value-driven payment models has made it extremely critical for healthcare organizations to optimize processes and eliminate potential care gaps. However, the lack of contextual information in patient records makes it difficult for providers to act in a prompt manner and address care bottlenecks. These delays can result in delayed care, avoidable expenditures or even suboptimal care outcomes.

To ensure that no gaps in care impact their partner sites, Clinical Pathology Laboratories will leverage InNote, Innovaccer's point-of-care physician engagement solution, to identify pending lab orders by providing reliable, unobtrusive, and actionable insights about their patients within their EHRs. As part of the partnership, InNote will signal providers regarding pending orders in real-time to ensure no lab tests go unnoticed across patient populations. The participating providers will be spread across Sonic Healthcare's partner clinics in states in the Southeast and Southwest.

"For us, ensuring healthy patients is the biggest priority. Any gap in information is, therefore, a roadblock for us in our mission of providing a quality care experience at our partner sites," commented Tony Jones, Senior Vice President of Business Development and Strategic Operations, at Sonic Healthcare USA. "With Innovaccer's point-of-care physician engagement solution, InNote, we are sure to further streamline our processes and empower physicians with the most accurate and timely insights into pending lab tests, while also providing suggestions around the future course of action," he added.

Innovaccer has a long-standing partnership with Clinical Pathology Laboratories, a Division of Sonic Healthcare USA, and has been providing IT infrastructure capabilities to Sonic Healthcare for data ingestion purposes for almost two years. The organization has implemented InNote, Innovaccer's point-of-care technology solution, on the existing foundation.

"We have always cherished our association with Clinical Pathology Laboratories, a Division of Sonic Healthcare USA. They are a global leader in laboratory, pathology, and radiology services, and have a demonstrated history of providing quality services to their partner clinics," said Abhinav Shashank, Co-founder and CEO at Innovaccer. "With our latest collaboration, we are sure of furthering our collective goal to help providers deliver quality care through sheer commitment and intelligent use of cutting-edge technologies."

About Innovaccer

Innovaccer is a leading San Francisco-based healthcare technology company committed to making a powerful and enduring difference in the way care is delivered. The company leverages artificial intelligence and analytics to automate routine workflows and reduce manual overhead to facilitate more patient-centered care. Its Gartner and KLAS-recognized products have been deployed all over the U.S. across more than 1,000 locations, enabling more than 25,000 providers to transform care delivery and work collaboratively. Innovaccer's Data Activation Platform has been successfully implemented in healthcare institutions, government organizations, and corporate enterprises including Catholic Health Initiatives, MercyOne, Orlando Health, Hartford Healthcare, and Stratifi Health. By using the connected care framework, Innovaccer has unified 3.8 million patient records and generated more than $400M in savings. For more information, please visit innovaccer.com.

