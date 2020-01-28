Technavio has been monitoring the global anesthesia face masks market since 2016 and the market is poised to grow by USD 9.85 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global anesthesia face masks market 2020-2024. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 150-page report with TOC on "Anesthesia Face Masks Market Analysis Report by Product (Disposable face masks and Reusable face masks), Geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

The market is driven by the rising number of surgical procedures. In addition, technological advances in anesthesia products are anticipated to boost the growth of the anesthesia face masks market.

Factors such as the high consumption of tobacco and alcohol, poor nutrition, lack of physical activities, and growing geriatric population have increased the prevalence of chronic conditions such as cancer, CVDs, and diabetes. In the US, about 1 in 6 individuals suffer from atleast one chronic condition and every 4 in 10 adults suffer from more than two chronic conditions. The growing prevalence of such chronic conditions has led to a steady rise in surgeries. This has increased the use of various medical supplies such as syringes, aprons, and anesthesia face masks. Therefore, the rise in the number of surgical procedures is one of the key factors driving the growth of the global anesthesia face masks market.

Major Five Anesthesia Face Masks Market Companies:

Ambu AS

Ambu AS operates through the unified segment to manage visualization, anaesthesia, and patient monitoring and diagnostics activities. The company offers a wide range of anesthesia masks. Some of the key offerings include UltraSeal face masks, disposible face masks, silicone face masks, and King masks for adults and paediatric purposes.

Armstrong Medical Ltd.

Armstrong Medical Ltd. operates its business through segments such as Critical care, Neonatal care, and Perioperative care. The company offers inflatable, non-inflatable, and cuffed anaesthesia face masks for both adult and paediatric patients.

General Electric Co.

General Electric Co. operates its business through segments such as Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital. The company offers reusable anesthesia breathing masks for non-invasive ventilation via mouth and nose.

HSINER Co. Ltd.

HSINER Co. Ltd. operates its business through segments such as Anesthesia, Respiratory, Emergency, and Sleep Apnea. The company offers a wide range of PVC masks, silicone masks, and air cushion masks.

Intersurgical Ltd.

Intersurgical Ltd. operates its business through segments such as Airway Management, Anaesthesia, Critical care, Oxygen and aerosol therapy, and Home care. The company offers a wide range of anesthesia masks. Some of the key offerings include ClearLite, QuadraLite, and EcoMask.

Anesthesia Face Masks Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 2024)

Disposable face masks

Reusable face masks

Anesthesia Face Masks Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 2024)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

