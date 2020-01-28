Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 28.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 622 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JAHY ISIN: DK0060946788 Ticker-Symbol: 547A 
Stuttgart
28.01.20
15:27 Uhr
15,545 Euro
+0,185
+1,20 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 25
1-Jahres-Chart
AMBU A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AMBU A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,640
15,775
17:10
15,655
15,760
17:10
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AMBU
AMBU A/S Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AMBU A/S15,545+1,20 %