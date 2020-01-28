Cantor Benny Rogosnitzky Presents at Winter 2020 With KMR

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 28, 2020 / Cantor Benny Rogosnitzky was proud to be the designated Chazzan for the Winter 2020 with KMR weekend retreat. The retreat, organized by the Werner Brothers of KMR, took place from January 16 through January 27, 2020, at the Miramonte Indian

Wells Resort and Spa in Palm Springs, California.

With over 25 years of experience, Cantor Benny Rogosnitzky is the Cantor at the prestigious Park East Synagogue. He is frequently sought after to perform at various events and functions.

For almost ten years, KMR has provided luxury kosher family vacation programs throughout the year, offering exclusive accommodations, personalized guest care, world-class kosher catering and supervision, and more.

Winter 2020 With KMR also featured musical entertainer and speakers Rabbi Michel Twerski, Rebbetzin Feige Twerski, Rabbi Shlomo Besser, and Rabbi Simcha Werner.

About Cantor Benny Rogosnitzky

Benny Rogosnitzky has over 25 years of experience as a Cantor, currently serving as Cantor of the prestigious Park East Synagogue on the Upper East Side of Manhattan. Prior to this appointment, he served for 13 years as Cantor of the Jewish Center on the Upper West Side. Cantor Benny is known for lecturing widely on Cantorial music and its application to prayer. He has served as a guide and mentor for many other Cantors and is involved with several charitable organizations. Cantor Benny Rogosnitzky is heavily involved in his local community as well as the wider Jewish community.

