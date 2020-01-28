EXCHANGE NOTICE 28 JANUARY 2020 SHARES SUSPENSION OF TRADING: KONE OYJ Trading in the shares of KONE Oyj has been suspended on the Nasdaq Helsinki today at 18:17 EET. The company will disclose further information. Identifiers: Trading code: KNEBV ISIN code: FI0009013403 id: 29981 Orderbook has been flushed. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260 * * * * * * * * * * * * * * TIEDOTE 28.1.2020 OSAKKEET KAUPANKÄYNNIN KESKEYTYS: KONE OYJ Kaupankäynti KONE Oyj:n osakkeilla keskeytettiin Nasdaq Helsingissä tänään kello 18:17. Yhtiö tiedottaa lisätietoja myöhemmin. Perustiedot: Kaupankäyntitunnus: KNEBV ISIN-koodi: FI0009013403 id: 29981 Tarjouskirja on tyhjennetty. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260