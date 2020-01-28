43 shuttles sold in 2019 for an installed base of 160 AUTONOM SHUTTLES, an increase of +38%

Renewed commercial momentum in H2 2019 with 26 vehicles sold including

1 Autonomous CAB prototype vs. 18 vehicles in H1 2019

Steady growth in the Services activity: +26%

NAVYA (FR0013018041- NAVYA) (Paris:NAVYA), a leading company in autonomous driving systems, achieves a turnover of €15.0 million for the financial year ending 31 December 2019.

Etienne Hermite, Chief Executive Officer of NAVYA comments: The market for autonomous vehicles remains, in the short term, an experimentation market. We are convinced that the massive deployment of autonomous vehicles is the appropriate response to facilitate the flow of people and goods, following the example of recent experiments conducted with our partners. In 2020, NAVYA intends to continue to invest in the development of its technology and reaffirms its ambition to become the leading player in the supplying of level 41 autonomous driving systems for vehicles specialized in first mile/last mile in a familiar environment and at limited speed

In 2019 NAVYA sold 43 AUTONOM SHUTTLES vs. 63 in 2018. In 2019, the Company also sold 1 prototype AUTONOM CAB. The sales momentum recorded in the second half of 2019 was more favourable than at the beginning of the year, as the Company sold 26 vehicles compared with 18 in the first half. The United States is the Company's largest market, with 22 vehicles sold in 2019, including two fleets of 5 shuttles in the fourth quarter of 2019.

2019 revenues from vehicle sales totaled €12.1 million, down 28% from 2018.

Overall, the installed base of AUTONOM SHUTTLES, the main growth driver, stands at 160 vehicles, an increase of +38% compared to 2018.

As a result of a growing installed base and NAVYA's desire to develop a range of services around the autonomous vehicle, the contribution of Services continues to grow (+26% vs. 2018) and now stands at €2.9 million, representing 19% of total revenues vs. 12% in 2018.

2019 2018 Change 2019 vs. 2018 Number of vehicles sold 44 68 -35% Vehicle revenue (€ k) 12,097 16,692 -28% Services revenue(€ k) 2,920 2,321 +26% Total Revenue (€ k) 15,016 19,012 -21%

H2 2019 highlights

The second half of 2019 was marked by significant achievements:

NAVYA, winner of two of the three awards ("Best Endurance Reliability" and "Best Consumer Experience") granted at the first world challenge organized by the Dubai Roads and Transport Authority dedicated to the actors specialized in autonomous passengers transportation on limited routes first mile/last mile at reduced speed;

- Launch of a shuttle service AUTONOM SHUTTLE in Singapore for visitors to Gardens by the Bay, a 100-hectare garden located in the centre of Singapore;

- Launch of an autonomous shuttle service, open-road experiment to service the Parc Olympique Lyonnais stadium, fully integrated within Lyon's public transport network;

- World premiere at Toulouse-Blagnac airport with the experimentation in real conditions of the AUTONOM TRACT vehicle, an autonomous luggage tractor developed in collaboration with Charlatte Manutention for the transportation of goods.

Outlook

2020 will be an opportunity for NAVYA to start an experiment on its shuttle and the TRACT vehicle in full level 4 autonomy, i.e. without a safety operator on board.

From an operating standpoint, NAVYA will continue the worldwide deployment of its passenger shuttles and the testing of its TRACT vehicle, which began in 2019, in parallel with the deployment of its technology on one or two additional platforms in 2020.

To achieve this, NAVYA will strengthen its R&D teams and expand its geographical presence, particularly in Asia-Pacific.

Next financial press release: March 24, 2020 Full-year 2019 results

About NAVYA

NAVYA is a leading French name in the autonomous driving systems. With 280 employees in France (Paris and Lyon) and in the United States (Michigan), NAVYA aims at becoming the leading player for the supply of autonomous driving systems for passenger and goods transport. Since 2015, NAVYA has been the first to market and put into service autonomous mobility solutions. The AUTONOM SHUTTLE, main development axis, was launched in September 2015 and 160 units have been sold as of 31 December 2019, notably in the United States, France, Germany, Switzerland, Japan and Australia. The AUTONOM TRACT is dedicated to goods transport. Created in 2014 with the support of Robolution Capital, investment fund managed by 360 Capital Partners, his reference shareholder, NAVYA's shareholders also include the Gravitation fund and Paris Region Venture Fund (Région Île-de-France) managed by Cap Decisif Management as well as Valeo and Keolis groups.

NAVYA is listed on the Euronext regulated market in Paris (ISIN code: FR0013018041- NAVYA).

For more information visit: www.navya.tech/en

1Level 4 refers to an autonomous driving situation within a limited context and pre-defined situation, the vehicle is able to move without a safety operator on board.

