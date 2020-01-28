Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 28.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 622 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2NB0W ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA 
Tradegate
27.01.20
11:30 Uhr
7,928 Euro
-0,232
-2,84 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,826
8,002
17:59
7,858
7,980
17:59
PR Newswire
28.01.2020 | 17:45
55 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

RIGHTMOVE PLC - Notice of Results

RIGHTMOVE PLC - Notice of Results

PR Newswire

London, January 28

28 January 2020

Rightmove plc

Date notification - Full Year Results

Rightmove plc, the UK's no. 1 property website, will be announcing its full year results for the twelve months ended 31 December 2019 at 7am on Friday, 28 February 2020.

A presentation for analysts will be held at the offices of UBS AG London Branch at 9:00am. You can listen to the presentation live via audio webcast at the following link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/z9vuxm79

Contact details:

Sandra Odell Company Secretary

Telephone: 01908 712058

Investor.Relations@rightmove.co.uk

RIGHTMOVE-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire