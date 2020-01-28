RIGHTMOVE PLC - Notice of Results
PR Newswire
London, January 28
28 January 2020
Rightmove plc
Date notification - Full Year Results
Rightmove plc, the UK's no. 1 property website, will be announcing its full year results for the twelve months ended 31 December 2019 at 7am on Friday, 28 February 2020.
A presentation for analysts will be held at the offices of UBS AG London Branch at 9:00am. You can listen to the presentation live via audio webcast at the following link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/z9vuxm79
Contact details:
Sandra Odell Company Secretary
Telephone: 01908 712058
Investor.Relations@rightmove.co.uk
RIGHTMOVE-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de