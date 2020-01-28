Anzeige
Dienstag, 28.01.2020

WKN: 120071 ISIN: GB0031215220 Ticker-Symbol: POH1 
28.01.20
18:15 Uhr
39,940 Euro
+1,280
+3,31 %
PR Newswire
28.01.2020 | 17:57
Carnival PLC - Director Resignation; New Board Committee Appointments

London, January 28

RESIGNATION OF DIRECTOR AND NEW BOARD COMMITTEE APPOINMENTS

MIAMI (January 28, 2020) - Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK) announce that on January 27, 2020, Debra Kelly-Ennis resigned from her position as a Director of Carnival Corporation and Carnival plc, including her role as a member of their Health, Environmental, Safety and Security ("HESS") Committees, effective that same day. The Boards thank Debra for her years of dedication and service.

In addition, on January 27, 2020, the Boards approved the following changes to the composition of the Audit, Compensation and HESS Committees effective February 1, 2020: (1) Helen Deeble will join the Compensation Committees; and (2) Katie Lahey will step down from the Audit Committees and join the HESS Committees.

