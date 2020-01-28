CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities (CCPEOL) aims to achieve a blend of capital growth and income (it targets gross total returns pre fees of 8-12% pa, with c 5pp from income). It maintains two pools of assets - performing credit with assets acquired close to par and credit opportunities consisting of discounted assets. CCPEOL's one-year NAV total return (to 10 January) was a modest 3.4% for the sterling shares and was assisted by positive returns in November and December. Throughout most of the year, performance was driven by the performing credit bucket. In turn, credit opportunity returns were muted as the company was working on a number of restructuring processes that we understand started to bear fruit at the end of 2019.

