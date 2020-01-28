PCAS - 2019 Net Sales

Ecully, January 28, 2020

2019 NET SALES

SIGNIFICANT DECLINE IN RESULTS





PCAS (Euronext Paris: PCA), a specialist in developing and producing complex molecules for life sciences and innovative technologies, has announced the publication of its consolidated net sales as of December 31, 2019.

The PCAS Group had generated consolidated net sales of €200.9 million as of December 31, 2019, a decrease of 2.8% compared to the same period in the previous financial year (-4.0% at constant exchange rate).

In millions of euros 2019 2018 % change 2019

At a constant exchange rate % change Net sales as of 31 december 200.9 206.7 -2.8% 198.5 -4.0% Pharmaceutical Synthesis 127.7 130.4 -2.1% 125.8 -3.5% Fine Specialty Chemicals 73.2 76.3 -4.0% 72.7 -4.7%

Pharmaceutical Synthesis

The Pharmaceutical Synthesis business in Health generated €127.7 million in sales, down by 2.1% compared to 2018 (-3.5% at constant exchange rate). Q4 2019 was negatively impacted by sales postponed to 2020 due to production delays at certain sites.

Fine Specialty Chemicals

Net sales of Fine Specialty Chemicals totaled €73.2 million, down by 4.0% compared to 2018 (-4.7% at constant exchange rate). This decrease can be attributed to the Additives activity (Lubricants) which, following a strong growth in 2018, showed signs of a slowdown in 2019 in certain end markets. Fine Chemicals and Electronics growth in 2019 did not fully offset the slowdown in Lubricants.

The Group's results for 2019 will mainly be affected by the operational difficulties experienced in the Pharmaceutical Synthesis activity and, to a lesser extent, the slowdown in our lubricants activities at the end of the year. Therefore, the operating result in the Pharmaceutical Synthesis activity and the net result of PCAS Group in 2019 will be significantly lower than the performance achieved during the previous financial year. For the record, the Group's net income will include the costs of reorganizing the Longjumeau site announced at the end of 2018, which were recorded in the 2019 half-yearly financial statements.





NEXT FINANCIAL DISCLOSURE:

2019 Results, February 25, 2020





