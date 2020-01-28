The German polysilicon manufacturer said results for the past financial year are in line with its expectations. However, falling sales and earnings were also reported. The company blamed low prices for polysilicon for last year's performance.According to preliminary results, Wacker Chemie AG generated sales of €4.93 billion ($5.43 billion) in fiscal year 2019, which is approximately 1% below the previous year's level. The low prices for polysilicon and standard silicones are cited as the main reason for this revenue drop, which could only partially by offset by higher sales volumes, product ...

