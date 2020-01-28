Queen City Pet Sitting & Dog Walking - Charlotte: Pet Sitters Wanted at Charlotte Petting Sitting Company

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / January 28, 2020 / North Carolina based Queen City Pet Sitting & Dog Walking - Charlotte is currently recruiting new pet sitters to address the demand for their services. The company provides high-quality dog walkers and pet sitters across Charlotte and the surrounding areas. Their reliable, loving pet caregivers provide top-quality visits and services for many types of animals in the comfort of a client's home as well as luxury boarding in the sitter's home. Read more about their services at https://www.qcpetsitting.com/.

Owner Stacey Fisher says, "We have been expanding our services over the past 11 years. We are now able to offer real careers to those who love looking after pets. If you have what it takes to look after those who don't understand why their owners are away, to give them the love and care they need until they are together again, please apply to join our team. We are seeing those who love animals and want to help provide them with the much-needed exercise and companionship while their owners are away, please apply."

Queen City Pet Sitting & Dog Walking - Charlotte is loved by their dedicated team of sitters as well as their many clients. Many testimonials can be read on their website, Google and other dedicated review platforms. One of their most recent reviews is from Stacey Leach. In her highly positive Google review, she says, "I wanted to give a shout out to Ms Genny! She was awesome! She took great care of all my precious kitties and sent me daily texts letting me know that they were all ok, and that they were starting to warm up to her. That in itself is a huge thing! When I came back from the trip to CA, I walked in; the house was clean, the cats were like so chill. That told me that they were well cared for, as they were not freaked out or upset or anything." She continues, "I will also be recommending your services to the guests here at our hotel that are in need of pet sitters, walkers, etc. (We allow pets here in our property) Thank you, again, for being such an upstanding, quality company. Your employees reflect your business and, I must say, color me impressed!"

Those interested in becoming one of the pet sitters that their clients rave about may visit the following link to learn more: Join Our Team. Applicants must be at least 19 years old, with at least two years of pet care experience and a willingness to learn on the job. They must also pass a background check as well as have a car. Becoming a Pet Sitter provides the flexible schedule many people need in their own busy lives while being part of a supportive team. Those with their own pets can also take advantage of the staff pet sitting discount offered by the company when they need to put the care of their own animals in the very best of hands.

Their busy customers are using their services when they need to be away on business or vacation to avoid the stress of going to a kennel. Often, pet sitters are asked to stay overnight or even board pets in their own home. In some cases, they visit the animals in the home two, three, or four times a day. They provide care for cats and dogs as well as fish and small animals, including rabbits, gerbils, ferrets and more.

Daytime companion services are perfect for puppies, kittens and other new pets who need to be left at home all day. They also provide park playtime, pet taxi services as well as errand services for those that need them. All Queen City Pet Sitting & Dog Walking - Charlotte services are licensed, bonded and insured.

To become a pet sitter for Queen City Pet Sitting & Dog Walking - Charlotte, please apply through their website. Those who want to hire a local pet sitter are invited to call directly from their website or use their online contact form to make a reservation. Those who are active on social media may connect with the company on Facebook and Twitter to stay up to date with their latest news and announcements.

