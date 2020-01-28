Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 29.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 622 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 938914 ISIN: NL0000235190 Ticker-Symbol: AIR 
Xetra
29.01.20
10:25 Uhr
134,64 Euro
+0,38
+0,28 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURONEXT-100
MDAX
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
EURO STOXX 50
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
AIRBUS SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AIRBUS SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
135,04
135,08
10:40
135,04
135,06
10:40
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AIRBUS
AIRBUS SE Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AIRBUS SE134,64+0,28 %