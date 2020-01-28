Berman Tabacco Investigates Grand Canyon Education, Inc.

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 28, 2020 / Berman Tabacco (www.bermantabacco.com), a national law firm representing investors, is investigating possible securities law violations involving Grand Canyon Education, Inc. ("Grand Canyon" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:LOPE), an education services company.

On January 28, 2020, Bloomberg reported that Grand Canyon fell as much as 8%, after Citron reiterated a short call on the for-profit education company and cut its price target to $0 from $30 after discovering new information following a FOIA request.

If you would like more information regarding this investigation, or if you wish to share information about the investigation, you can find more information here: https://www.bermantabacco.com/case/grand-canyon-education-inc/.

Berman Tabacco is a national law firm representing institutions and individuals in lawsuits seeking to recoup losses caused by violations of securities and antitrust laws. The firm has 36 lawyers in Boston, Massachusetts and San Francisco, California.

