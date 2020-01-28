SEIF S.p.A: Approval of the 2020 financial calendar and the subscription of the capital increase of the subsidiary Foodquote S.r.l.

PRESS RELEASE

SOCIETÀ EDITORIALE IL FATTO S.P.A.

Approval of (i) the 2020 financial calendar and (ii) the subscription of the capital increase of the subsidiary Foodquote S.r.l.

Rome, 28 January 2020 - Società Editoriale il Fatto S.p.A. ("Company" or "SEIF"), media content provider and publisher of various publishing and multimedia products, a company whose shares are traded at AIM Italia, a multilateral system organized and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A. and Euronext Growth Paris, announces, pursuant to art. 17 of the AIM Italia Issuers' Regulations, the following financial calendar for the year 2020.

Timing Event description January 31, 2020 Board of Directors to approve the draft financial statements at 31 December 2019 April 29 2020, May 12 2020 Shareholders' Meeting (1st and 2nd call) to approve the financial statements at 31 December 2019 September 28, 2020 Board of Directors to approve the half-yearly financial report at June 30, 2020

Any change to the calendar, will be promptly disclose the market.

Approval of the subscription of the capital increase of the subsidiary Foodquote S.r.l.

The Company announces that, today, the Board of Directors has approved the subscription of the capital increase of the subsidiary Foodquote S.r.l. ("Foodquote") for a total amount of Euro 162,939, of which Euro 157,859.38 by way of surcharge and Euro 5,079.62 by way of nominal value. The capital increase will be performed without the use of new finance by the SEIF, in fact the subscription will be made by netting the amount set aside as a reserve for future capital increase in favour of SEIF included in the financial statements of Foodquote S.r.l. as at 31 December 2018.

Since Foodquote is qualified as a related party under the SEIF's Procedure for Related Party Transactions, the Company has requested the non-binding opinion of the Related Party Committee, which has [positively] expressed itself about the Company's interest in carrying out the operation as well as about the convenience and substantial fairness of the conditions. The transaction qualifies as a transaction of [minor significance, as recalled by the Procedure for Related Party Transactions].

***

SOCIETA? EDITORIALE IL FATTO S.P.A. (SEIF) is an independent media company, founded in Rome in 2009 and led by Cinzia Monteverdi, Chairman and CEO. The company publishes several editorial and multimedia products, including Il Fatto Quotidiano, founded by Antonio Padellaro and directed by Marco Travaglio, the website ilfattoquotidiano.it and the monthly magazine FQ Millennium, directed by Peter Gomez, the publishing company Paper First and the TV and multimedia content platform Loft. Recently, SEIF has undertaken a process of diversification to become more and more a media content provider at 360° degrees, starting a strategy of development of its products in digital key and data driven. Loft Produzioni is the television production branch of SEIF, and aims to sell formats and documentaries to third-party broadcasters.

