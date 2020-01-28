GGL Resources Corp. Announces Resignation of Director

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 28, 2020 / GGL Resources Corp. (TSXV:GGL) ("GGL" or the "Company") announces the resignation of Director Nick DeMare. Mr. DeMare has been a longstanding director of the Company.

The Board would like to thank Mr. DeMare for his many years of dedicated service to the Company.

About GGL Resources Corp.

GGL is a seasoned Canadian-based junior exploration company focused on diamond exploration in Canada's north with its priority, drill ready Stein project in Nunavut which has the potential to deliver a new diamond district. The Company also has several evolving projects in the Lac de Gras diamond district in the Northwest Territories. Lac de Gras is home to Canada's first two diamond mines, the world class Diavik and Ekati mines discovered in the 1990's. In addition to GGL's key focus of diamond exploration, it holds diamond Royalties on mineral leases in close proximity to the De Beers/Mountain Province Gahcho Kué diamond mine in the Northwest Territories. The Company also holds several encouraging base metal and gold projects in British Columbia and the Northwest Territories including the McConnell copper-gold porphyry and shear hosted gold project located 16 kilometers southeast of the Kemess Mine.

