Titan Logix Corp. Announces Granting of Stock Options

EDMONTON, AB / ACCESSWIRE / January 28, 2020 / Titan Logix Corp., (TSXV:TLA) ("Titan" or the "Company"), a technology company specializing in advanced technology fluid management solutions announces the approval of incentive stock options.

The Company's Board of Directors approved the grant of a total of 50,000 incentive stock options to a director of the Company, pursuant to the Company's stock option plan. The stock options are exercisable for a period of five (5) years ending January 27, 2025 at a price of $0.49 per share.

About Titan Logix Corp.:

Titan Logix focuses on providing data driven solutions for Supply Chain Management (SCM) of goods and service supplied to the oil and gas, transportation and construction industries. Titan's telematics products enable data from its mobile level sensor technology to be collected, managed and packaged for business intelligence and control.

Titan's products are designed to be a part of a complete SCM solution. The ultimate solution consists of Titan's products integrated with best-in-class data management to enable end-to-end Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) solutions for its customers' SCM.

Founded in 1979, Titan Logix Corp. is a public company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and its shares trade under the symbol TLA.

