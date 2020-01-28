Social Life Network, Inc: Emerald Bioscience to Present at MjMicro Virtual Investor Conference hosted by MjInvest.com

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 28, 2020 / MjLink.com Inc. a wholly owned subsidiary of Social Life Network, Inc. (OTCQB:WDLF), is pleased to announce Emerald Bioscience, Inc. (EMBI) as a Featured Presenter at their MjMicro Virtual Investor Conference hosted by MjInvest on Wednesday, January 29th at 1:00pm ET.

The MjMicro Virtual Investor Conference, hosted by MjInvest.com, provides a platform for both public and private cannabis companies to pitch and present their stories to investors through an online virtual conference, while providing a unique opportunity for private and institutional investors access and deal-flow to the best-in-class cannabis companies in the world. The MjInvest digital platform also allows companies and investors the ability to communicate after the conference concludes through chat features and direct messaging capabilities.

During the virtual conference, Dr. Brian Murphy, CEO of Emerald Bioscience, will host a featured presentation to update investors and analysts.

Emerald Bioscience (EMBI) is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Long Beach, California, focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of bioengineered cannabinoid-based therapeutics for significant unmet medical needs in global markets. With proprietary technology licensed from the University of Mississippi, Emerald is developing novel ways to deliver cannabinoid-based drugs for specific indications with the aim of optimizing the clinical effects of such drugs while limiting potential adverse events. Emerald's strategy is to clinically develop a number of proprietary biosynthetic compounds, alone or in combination with corporate partners.

About MjLink.com, Inc.

MjLink.com Inc. a wholly owned subsidiary of Social Life Network, Inc. and is a cloud-based cannabis social network and digital media company based in Denver, Colorado. MjLink operates as a multinational cannabis technology and digital media organization with four industry specific social networks: WeedLife.com, a consumer-to-consumer social network, MjLink.com, a business-to-business social network, HempTalk.com, a business-to-consumer social network, and MjInvest.com, a cannabis industry investor network that produces the MjMicro Capital Conference.

For more information about Social Life Network, visit www.SocialNetwork.ai

