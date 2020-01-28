Strategic Data Sciences: CBD Oil - How Do I Know It's Safe?

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 28, 2020 / There is so much talk about cannabidiol oil or CBD these days. You can hardly open up your email without seeing adverts and articles about the healing properties of CBD oil. But what is all the fuss about? How can oil linked to cannabis be good for you?

What is CBD oil?

Although CBD oil is from the same plant that gives us marijuana, CBD oil is different. It has had the chemical that causes the "high" removed from it. The chemical, known as THC, is controversial because some people say CBD doesn't work as well when it isn't combined with THC. However, there have been many studies on CBD without THC that show CBD oil can be helpful in several conditions.

In the US, CBD with less than 0.3% THC is legal. 0.3% is not enough to make a person "high".





Can CBD oil help you?

CBD oil may help with anxiety, depression, inflammation, insomnia, pain relief and more. This means for people affected by these illnesses, they can reduce their symptoms. This can make a huge difference, improving the lives of sufferers.

There is a study that has been done on the effects of CBD oil on depression and social anxiety, and it shows the cannabidiol have a positive effect on the serotonin receptors, which means they help people who have depression.



Can You Buy CBD Oil Safely?

What to look for:

If you are considering CBD oil for whatever reason, there could be a concern about buying the right type of oil. There are things to look out for that will help you make the best decision about CBD oil.

One of the first things to do is to look for a reputable website. This will be one with lots of information about CBD oil. It should be very clear about how they extract the CBD oil - CO2 is the best way.

When marijuana is treated with CO2, the temperature is reduced to very low, using specific equipment for this purpose. This method means the CBD oil contains higher quality cannabinoids. (Cannabinoids are chemicals within the marijuana that are helpful to the human body.)

Some people go to video websites to find out how to make CBD oil at home, however, this is not a good way to get the oil. You don't know where the cannabis is from, whether it's organic or not. It isn't a reliable way to get CBD oil.

It's important to remember that extracting cannabidiol oil or CBD is a chemical process, not a cooking process. It takes a scientist to achieve extraction in an accurate way. The scientist measures the levels of the cannabidiols in the CBD oil. This is how the website gets the information it gives you.

A reliable website must be very clear about the batch number. This is because the batch number contains information about the chemicals included in the oil. A responsible seller will include this information on their website.

It is best to have oil extracted right from the buds rather than other parts of the plant because the buds are a good source of oil.

Oil should be extracted from organically grown plants. Organic plants don't have toxic chemicals in them, so these are the best source of CBD oil.

So look for:

The buds of the plants used for extraction

Extraction methods using CO2

Organic plants used

Batch labels on every bottle produced

Full-spectrum oil - uses all the healthy cannabidiols from the plant

THC of less than 0.2% or 0.3% in the US

If a website sells CBD oils that tick all these boxes, then you are definitely on the right path. These all show legal, healthy and responsibly sourced CBD oil.



Then the best thing to do is check the reviews. Look for websites with plenty of reviews. The more reviews, the more accurate the ratings become. Look for people who suffer from the same issues as you - perhaps you are not sleeping well, and you have heard CBD oil helps with sleep. Then look for reviewers who mention either the quality or quantity of sleep on CBD oil.

As another example, if you are an anxious person, look for reviews that mention anxiety symptoms. Lots of websites make different formulas of CBD oil. Each one matches different issues. Make sure the type of CBD oil you choose matches the issues you are facing.

Always look for reviews that mention they are from verified buyers. Organizations buy reviews sometimes, but if the reviews mention someone by name and say they are a verified buyer, then they are much more likely to be genuine.

While there are no guarantees, such positive reviews mean that more and more people are finding CBD oil an effective way to control pain and other health issues. What could CBD oil do for you? The sooner you give it a try the sooner you'll know!

