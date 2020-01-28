Euro Manganese Inc.: Euro Manganese Assigns 10% of the High-Purity Manganese from its Proposed Chvaletice Demonstration Plant to JFE Steel Corporation

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Euro Manganese Inc. (TSX-V/ASX: EMN) (the "Company" or "EMN"), is pleased to announce that it has entered into a memorandum of understanding ("MOU") with JFE Steel Corporation ("JFE") of Tokyo, Japan, to supply high-purity manganese products from its proposed demonstration plant at the Chvaletice Manganese Project in the Czech Republic for testing and evaluation. Approximately 10% (1,000kg) of the demonstration plant's planned production, in the form of high-purity electrolytic manganese metal ("HPEMM"), will be provided to JFE.



Further, pursuant to the MOU, the Company and JFE intend to collaborate by sharing technical and other information, so that EMN's proposed Chvaletice Manganese Project plant can be designed and built to meet JFE's requirements for reliable, high-quality and environmentally-superior HPEMM for use in high-end specialty steel applications.

Upon completion of testing and evaluation of the HPEMM by JFE, and subject to a production decision being made based on the results of a feasibility study which is currently underway, the parties intend to work toward establishing a non-exclusive, long-term supply arrangement of HPEMM produced at the Chvaletice Manganese Project, in accordance with conditions to be agreed.

Mr. Marco Romero, President and CEO of EMN, commented:

"We are pleased to have made this important first step in the development of a promising relationship with JFE Steel, one of the world's premier steel companies. Their strong focus on uncompromising quality, reliability, sustainability and impeccable provenance fits perfectly with Euro Manganese's own philosophy."

About Euro Manganese:

Euro Manganese Inc. is a Canadian mineral resource company, whose principal focus is advancing the development of the Chvaletice Manganese Project in the Czech Republic, in which it holds a 100% interest. The proposed Project entails the re-processing of a significant manganese deposit hosted in historic mine tailings, strategically located in the heart of Europe's major emerging electric vehicle manufacturing hub. EMN's goal is to build a leading, competitive and environmentally superior supplier of Ultra-High-Purity Manganese Products, serving the lithium-ion battery industry, as well as producers of specialty steel, high-technology chemicals and aluminum alloys.

About JFE Steel:

JFE Steel Corporation, one of the world's leading integrated steel producers, was established through the consolidation of NKK Corporation and Kawasaki Steel Corporation in 2003. JFE operates several steelworks in Japan and numerous branch offices and affiliates throughout the world. JFE Steel leverages world-class technologies and know-how to produce a wide range of products based on its "Only One, Number One" strategy of focusing on unique and best-in-class products. JFE reported consolidated sales of 3,900 billion yen in 2018 and consolidated crude steel output of 27.88 million tons in the fiscal year ended March 2019.

