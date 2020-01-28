LifeGaines Medical and Aesthetics in Boca Raton is a locally owned medical practice that specializes in helping people maintain health and wellness throughout their life. They offer IV Ketamine treatments that help people who struggle with severe anxiety and treatment resistant depression. Patients who have received ketamine treatments often report a sense of euphoria and reduction of their symptoms.

Boca Raton, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - January 28, 2020) - Patients who go to LifeGaines Medical and Aesthetics need solutions to their problems. Using cutting edge technology, the team of physicians there offers innovative therapies that provide relief for symptoms and a better quality of life. Behind their mission to help patients live their best life is a full-service clinic that offers a variety of regenerative medicine options.

For those struggling with treatment-resistant depression and debilitating anxiety, regenerative medicine is often unheard of. Typically stuck in a never-ending cycle, their ability to feel better and have an improved quality of life seems non-existent. By offering ketamine treatment for people struggling with anxiety and depression, LifeGaines Medical and Aesthetics hopes to provide acute and lasting relief from anxiety and intrusive thoughts.



Ketamine's dissociative properties have now proven to be useful for treating patients with depression. Given appropriately and under medical supervision, ketamine allows for dissociation from the intrusive thoughts that come with many mental disorders including treatment-resistant depression. Studies have shown that ketamine works for a number of patients with both acute and long term relief (https://www.nimh.nih.gov/about/strategic-planning-reports/highlights/highlight-ketamine-a-new-and-faster-path-to-treating-depression.shtml). Patients report that one dose of ketamine can change their thought patterns. Most patients say the relief lasts for a few days and some patients said that the relief from their symptoms lasted 2 weeks or more.

At LifeGaines Medical and Aesthetics, the ketamine is administered by a doctor who has worked with it for years. Prior to FDA approval for certain mental illnesses, ketamine was used in anesthesia. Initially, Dr. Richard Gaines, owner of LifeGaines Medical and Aesthetics, specialized in anesthesia during his time at Harvard. Dr. Richard Gaines proudly offers ketamine treatment at his age management practice in Boca Raton. LifeGaines Medical and Aesthetics offers a wellbeing program that allows patients to receive ketamine treatment for their symptoms and Rapid Resolution Therapy sessions with Dr. Jon Connelly.

LifeGaines Medical and Aesthetics is a medical practice dedicated to helping others obtain a better quality of life. Located at 3785 N Federal Highway in Boca Raton, they offer ketamine treatment for depression and anxiety as well as many other hormone and age management therapies.

