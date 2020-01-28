Technavio has been monitoring the global bilirubin blood test market since 2019 and the market is poised to grow by USD 562.5 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global bilirubin blood test market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 145-page report with TOC on "Bilirubin Blood Test Market Analysis Report by Type (Infants and Adults), Geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of jaundice and liver diseases. In addition, the increasing demand for non-invasive procedures is anticipated to boost the growth of the bilirubin blood test market.

High bilirubin levels are most common in newborns. This is because of the immature liver in neonates and the rapid breakdown of red blood cells. The imbalance between bilirubin production and conjugation results in increased bilirubin levels, thereby causing neonatal jaundice. This has increased the demand for bilirubin testing products. Bilirubin testing products are also used in the diagnosis of other conditions such as anemia and liver diseases. In 2018, nearly 4.5 million adults in the US were diagnosed with liver diseases. Therefore, with the growing prevalence of jaundice and liver diseases, the demand for bilirubin testing products will increase significantly during the forecast period.

Major Five Bilirubin Blood Test Market Companies:

Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories operates its business through segments such as Established Pharmaceuticals, Nutritionals, Diagnostics, and Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation. Total Bilirubin assay and ARCHITECT c8000 System are the key offerings of the company.

Danaher Corp.

Danaher Corp. operates its business through segments such as Life Sciences, Diagnostics, Dental, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. Total Bilirubin reagent OSR6512, Direct Bilirubin reagent OSR6511, and AU680 clinical chemistry analyzer are the key offerings of the company.

Drägerwerk AG Co. KGaA

Drägerwerk AG Co. KGaA offers a wide range of bilirubin blood test products. Dräger Jaundice Meter JM-103 is one of its key offerings. It is a hand-held transcutaneous bilirubin meter used for testing bilirubin level in infants.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. operates its business through segments such as Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. Cobas c 501 is the key offering of the company. It is a mid-volume analyzer module for clinical chemistry for the determination of sodium, potassium, and chloride in serum, plasma, or urine.

Koninklijke Philips NV

Koninklijke Philips NV operates its business through segments such as Personal Health, Diagnosis Treatment, Connected Care Health Informatics, and HealthTech Other. BiliChek System is the key offering of the company. It is a non-invasive jaundice assessment device for newborns.

Technavio has segmented the bilirubin blood test market based on the type and region.

Bilirubin Blood Test Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 2024)

Infants

Adults

Bilirubin Blood Test Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 2024)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

