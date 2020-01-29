Ray Lewis, Ray of Hope Foundation and Alpha North Esports & Entertainment Join Forces to Bring Fans an Online Celebrity Gaming Experience

Through celebrity game streaming, Alpha North Esports & Entertainment Zone will help raise money and awareness for the Ray of Hope Foundation

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 28, 2020 / Alpha North Esports & Entertainment ("Alpha") in partnership with Ray Lewis and the Ray of Hope Foundation, an annual private Ray Lewis Fundraiser, is excited to announce the Alpha North Esports & Entertainment Zone.

The Ray of Hope Foundation is an annual event that hosts current and former professional athletes, as well as other celebrities. The Alpha North Esports & Entertainment Zone will feature online activation with celebrities attending the event on January 29th from 8 to 11pm EST to help raise money and awareness for the Ray of Hope Foundation. From streaming, to virtual reality golf and boxing, and cutting-edge 3D monitors with no glasses required, it will have something for everyone to enjoy while supporting the Ray of Hope Foundation.

A private event for years, fans will now be able to enjoy the activities on Alpha North's Twitch streaming channel. The event will be broadcast live at: Twtich.tv/AlphaNation1

"Being able to bring fans closer to their idols and favourite athletes through the world of Esports and gaming is a great feeling," said CEO of Alpha, Emil Bodenstein. Private events can now be viewed by the public through our platforms at Alpha. In the future, Alpha will be allowing fans to participate with athletes online to continue to bring experiences to the public through the world of gaming. Overall, it is an honour for Alpha to help Ray raise money for his foundation."

Celebrities expected to stream include Ray Lewis, Irv Smith Jr., Diontae Johnson, Marshall Faulk and several more of the 50 plus expected celebrity guests.

