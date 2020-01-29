Hemp Naturals Inc.: Hemp Naturals, Inc. Purchases New Order of CBD Gummies from Industry Leader Proleve

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 28, 2020 / Hemp Naturals, Inc. (OTCPINK:HPMM) purchases new order of premium CBD gummies from leading retailer Proleve. This order will have improved packaging and design to further enhance the branding.

To date, HPMM has received fantastic feedback from its customers on the CBD products it currently offers, and after a very successful promotional phase, the company is heading into 2020 with a dedicated focus on generating more revenue.

We are committed to quality and service, and so are our vendors. Hemp Naturals Inc's vision for 2020 will be to continue that commitment as we start putting a heavier focus on growing revenues and growing our business throughout the state of Florida.

Proleve adheres strictly to a standard of excellence in every product it offers. Its full line of gummies, topicals, tinctures, vapes, and pet products are all made from ingredients sourced entirely from American farmers and growers, who in turn are also committed to organic, all-natural practices. Proleve's catalog is one of the few in Florida that offers such a high volume of organic products that are all-natural and lab-tested for ensuring absolute purity and consistency.

This is a very exciting time for CBD companies to begin exploring new ways to improve the lives of those in our communities at Hemp Naturals says. We are experiencing the start of a new age in this country, when people's access to an improved quality of life is going to change dramatically through everyday products, and we are blessed and thrilled to help carry Florida into that future.

