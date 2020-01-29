Hemp Naturals Inc.: Hemp Naturals, Inc. Purchases New Order of CBD Gummies from Industry Leader Proleve

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 29, 2020 / Hemp Naturals, Inc. (OTC PINK:HPMM) purchases new order of premium CBD gummies from leading retailer Proleve. This order will have improved packaging and design to further enhance the branding.

To date, HPMM has received fantastic feedback from its customers on the CBD products it currently offers, and after a very successful promotional phase, the company is heading into 2020 with a dedicated focus on generating more revenue.

We are committed to quality and service, and so are our vendors. Hemp Naturals Inc's vision for 2020 will be to continue that commitment as we start putting a heavier focus on growing revenues and growing our business throughout the state of Florida.

Proleve adheres strictly to a standard of excellence in every product it offers. Its full line of gummies, topicals, tinctures, vapes, and pet products are all made from ingredients sourced entirely from American farmers and growers, who in turn are also committed to organic, all-natural practices. Proleve's catalog is one of the few in Florida that offers such a high volume of organic products that are all-natural and lab-tested for ensuring absolute purity and consistency.

This is a very exciting time for CBD companies to begin exploring new ways to improve the lives of those in our communities at Hemp Naturals says. We are experiencing the start of a new age in this country, when people's access to an improved quality of life is going to change dramatically through everyday products, and we are blessed and thrilled to help carry Florida into that future.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements:

This release contains "forward-looking statements" that include information relating to future events and future financial and operating performance. The words "may," "would," "will," "expect," "estimate," "can," "believe," "potential," and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which that performance or those results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time they are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to: fluctuations in demand for Hemp Naturals products, the introduction of new products, the Company's ability to maintain customer and strategic business relationships, the impact of competitive products and pricing, growth in targeted markets, the adequacy of the Company's liquidity and financial strength to support its growth, and other information that may be detailed from time-to-time in Hemp Naturals filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Examples of such forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding future sales, costs and market acceptance of products as well as regulatory actions at the State or Federal level. For a more detailed description of the risk factors and uncertainties affecting Hemp Naturals please refer to the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which are available at www.sec.gov. Hemp Naturals undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

