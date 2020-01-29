The industrial food and beverage filtration systems market is poised to grow by USD 987.25 million during 2020-2024, at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Industrial Food and Beverage Filtration Systems Market Analysis Report by Product (Liquid filtration systems and Air filtration systems), Geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

The market is driven by the rise in focus on prevention of food contamination. In addition, the wide application of food and beverage filtration systems is anticipated to boost the growth of the industrial food and beverage filtration systems market.

Contamination is a major concern in the food and beverage processing industry, which can lead to foodborne illnesses and various diseases. Thus, various food processing industries have been using different practices to prevent contamination based on the Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point (HACCP) guidelines. HACCP suggests the use of food and beverage filtration systems for contamination control. Food and beverage filtration systems such as membrane filtration systems are an effective tool for the detection and elimination of microbial contaminants from food products. Thus, the rising focus on prevention of food contamination will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Five Major Industrial Food and Beverage Filtration Systems Market Vendor:

3M Co.

3M Co. has its business operations under various segments, which include industrial, safety and graphics, health care, electronics and energy, and consumer. The company offers a range of food and beverage filtration products such as Filter Cartridge, Filter Housing, Membrane Filters, Large Format Filters, and Self-Cleaning products.

Alfa Laval

Alfa Laval operates its business through four segments, namely energy, food and water, marine, greenhouse. The company offers an industrial range of food and beverage filtration systems such as Alfa Laval BREW series separators, Filter systems featuring Alfa Laval Project systems, Pall Sartorius Stedim Biotech, Alfa Laval Aldox water deaeration modules, Alfa Laval blending modules, Alfa Laval Lowal dealcoholizer, Alfa Laval Beer Sterile Filtration module, Alfa Laval Flexitherm Beer Pasteurization module, and others.

American Air Filter Co. Inc.

American Air Filter Co. Inc. has business operations under three segments, such as residential, commercial, and power and industrial. The company offers a wide range of industrial air filters such as HEPA ULPA Filters, Panel Filters, Pleated Filters, Media Pads and Rolls, Paint Booth Filters, Box Filters, and Bag Filters.

Critical Process Filtration Inc.

Critical Process Filtration offers a wide range of process filtration products such as cartridge filter, standard capsule filter, mini-capsule filter, flat discs and holders, bag filter, and filter housings.

Eaton Corp. Plc

Eaton Corp. Plc has business operations under various segments, such as electrical products, electrical systems and services, hydraulics, aerospace, vehicle, and eMobility. The company offers a wide range of process filtration products such as bag filtration, cartridge filtration, automatic self-cleaning, manual pipeline strainers, gad liquid separation, portable filtration, hydraulic and lubrication oil filter, and other filters.

Product segmentation

Liquid filtration systems

Air filtration systems

Geographic segmentation

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

