MV Index Solutions (MVIS), and Intelligence Unit (IU), a global provider of quantitative research and development for digital asset investment solutions, today announced a collaboration with Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (NRI), a leading provider of consulting services and system solutions, to jointly launch the NRI/IU Crypto-Asset Index for financial institutions. Utilising the crypto-asset index platforms provided by MVIS and CryptoCompare, the global leader in digital asset data, the investable index offers an investment solution for Japanese financial institutions as well as global investors.

The NRI/IU Crypto-Asset Index is the first crypto-asset benchmark for institutional investors in Japan. The index offers a reliable reference point for evaluating performance by providing benchmarks constructed with a clear and transparent methodology. Designed for Japanese institutional investors and crypto-asset exchanges by considering local availability, JPY and USD currency, custody solutions and official closing values in the local time zone (JST). The NRI/IU Crypto-Asset Index contains the crypto-assets listed in the table below.

Crypto-Asset Ticker Bitcoin BTC Bitcoin Cash BCH Ethereum ETH Litecoin LTC XRP XRP

"We are pleased to launch this index for Intelligence Unit and the Nomura Research Institute," said Thomas Kettner, Managing Director at MVIS. "We are happy to offer our services and deep expertise in digital assets indexing to the Japanese market."

"Strong demand from institutional investors is contributing to the growth of crypto-asset funds, and well-diversified products like index funds are attractive as alternative investments. We will bridge the traditional financial world and the crypto-asset world by providing institutional grade crypto-asset benchmarks, further establishing the status of crypto-assets as alternative investments," explained Akihiro Niimi, CEO of Intelligence Unit

Charles Hayter, Co-Founder and CEO of CryptoCompare, commented: "As part of our collaboration with MVIS, we are excited to offer institutional investors in Japan the first crypto asset investible index."

Key Index Features

Full Market Capitalisation (bn USD): 203.3

Number of Components: 5

Base Date/Base Value: 31 December 2015/100

About MV Index Solution www.mvis-indices.com

MV Index Solutions (MVIS) develops, monitors and licenses the MVIS Indices, a selection of focused, investable and diversified benchmark indices. The indices are especially designed to underlie financial products. MVIS Indices cover several asset classes, including equity, fixed income markets and digital assets and are licensed to serve as underlying indices for financial products. Approximately USD 15.18 billion in assets under management are currently invested in financial products based on MVIS Indices. MVIS is a VanEck company.

About Nomura Research Institute (NRI) www.nri.com

Founded in 1965, NRI is a leading global provider of system solutions and consulting services, including management consulting, system integration, and IT management and solutions for financial, manufacturing, retail and service industries. Clients partner with NRI to expand businesses, design corporate structures and create new business strategies. NRI has about 13,000 employees in more than 50 offices globally including New York, London, Tokyo, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Australia. NRI reports annual sales above $4.2 billion. For more information, visit www.nri.com/en

About Intelligence Unit LLC (IU)

Intelligence Unit LLC, was established in 2018 to provide a crypto-asset investment solution for Japanese and overseas investors. IU has developed a crypto exchange database together with CryptoCompare, the digital asset data provider. In 2019, IU and MV Index Solutions GmbH collaborated to establish the quantitative analysis method that enabled the development of the crypto-asset index for Japanese and overseas investors. IU Asset Management Co., Ltd. (a group company of IU) is the first Japanese management company specialising in crypto-assets, and aims to create crypto-asset index funds and index derivative products.

About CryptoCompare

CryptoCompare is the global leader in digital asset data. Institutional and retail investors rely on the company for real-time, high quality data spanning 3,200+ coins and 150,000+ currency pairs. By aggregating and analysing tick data from globally recognised exchanges and seamlessly integrating multiple datasets, CryptoCompare provides a comprehensive, granular overview of the market across trade, order book, historical, social and blockchain data. For more information, please visit https://data.cryptocompare.com

