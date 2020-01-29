Arcadis N.V.: Arcadis launches new global digital business, Arcadis Gen

Amsterdam, January 29, 2020 - Arcadis (EURONEXT: ARCAD), the leading global Design & Consultancy organization for natural and built assets, today announces that it has launched a new global digital business that will help secure its position as the leading provider of data-driven products and solutions across the natural and built environment.

The launch of Arcadis Gen is Arcadis' latest move towards becoming a fully digitally enabled business. Operating as a separate legal entity, Arcadis Gen will be led by Chief Executive, Rachel White. With 200 employees based across the globe, it brings together recent acquisitions SEAMS and EAMS Group with software development specialists from the Arcadis business.

The new entity is being created to further accelerate Arcadis' industry-leading digital transformation. While Arcadis continues to progress its innovation and digital strategy across its core operations, Arcadis Gen will be focused on the rapid development of various scalable digital propositions.

Arcadis Gen's current solutions are designed to improve performance and optimize decision-making for its customers, helping them maximize the value of their data. The unique blend of its deep asset knowledge, combined with advanced analytics capabilities helps customers improve reliability, performance, efficiency and safety across their operations. Solutions include Enterprise Asset Management, Asset Investment Planning and Asset Performance Management - which can be used from the very earliest stages of strategic planning through to operational delivery.

The new digital business will set Arcadis apart from the competition by creating an environment for next generation thinking - where a culture of agility and innovation inspires development of world-class software and customer experiences.

"We're doing something the industry hasn't seen before" says Rachel White,CEO of Arcadis Gen, "we're launching a products and technology organization; bringing together some of Arcadis's brightest digital minds in an environment for thinking differently. At Arcadis Gen, our agile teams will be empowered to bring next generation insights to customers, to explore bold new business models, and to innovate digital solutions quickly and seamlessly."

"Arcadis Gen is a vital step in Arcadis' digital transformation. Together, we will positively disrupt the industry and help our clients harness the power of data to transform their businesses and improve quality of life for their customers," said Peter Oosterveer, Arcadis CEO.

Improving quality of life

ABOUT ARCADIS

Arcadis is the leading global Design & Consultancy organization for natural and built assets. Applying our deep market sector insights and collective design, consultancy, engineering, project and management services we work in partnership with our clients to deliver exceptional and sustainable outcomes throughout the lifecycle of their natural and built assets. We are 27,000 people, active in over 70 countries that generate €3.3 billion in revenues. We support UN-Habitat with knowledge and expertise to improve the quality of life in rapidly growing cities around the world. www.arcadis.com

