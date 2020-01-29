The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading day 29.01.2020

Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am 29.01.2020



TrdMod InstCode Exch ISIN Name InstGrp InstType Curr CCP



CA C9N XFRA US12481V1044 CBTX INC DL -,01 EQ00 EQU EUR N

CA YCX XFRA US1747401008 CITIZENS INC. A EQ00 EQU EUR N

CA R29B XFRA US40251W4087 GULF RES INC. DL-,0005 EQ00 EQU EUR N

CA HC1A XFRA US4228062083 HEICO CORP. A DL-,01 EQ00 EQU EUR N

CA 42O XFRA US71943U1043 PHYSICIANS REALTY DL-,01 EQ00 EQU EUR N

