One Media iP Group Plc - Change of Broker

29 January 2020

One Media iP Group Plc

("One Media", or the "Company")

Change of Broker

One Media iP Group plc (AIM: OMIP), the digital media content provider which exploits intellectual property rights around music, video and copyright technology, today announces the appointment of Cenkos Securities plc as sole corporate broker to the Company. Cairn Financial Advisers LLP remains the Company's nominated adviser.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014. The person who arranged the release of this information is Michael Infante, Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

One Media iP Group Plc +44 (0)175 378 5500 Michael Infante - CEO

www.omip.co.uk



Claire Blunt - Chairman

www.omip.co.uk





+ 44 (0)175 378 5501 Cairn Financial Advisers LLP (Nominated Adviser) +44 (0)20 7213 0880 Liam Murray

Jo Turner

Ludovico Lazzaretti Cenkos Securities plc (Broker) +44 (0)20 7397 8900 Max Hartley

Max Gould

Michael Johnson (Sales) Yellow Jersey PR (PR & IR) +44 (0)20 3004 9512 Charles Goodwin

Dominic Barretto

About One Media iP Group Plc

One Media iP is primarily a music rights owner and digital distributor focused on the acquisition and exploitation surrounding recorded music, publishing, the writers shares of income and video intellectual property 'Rights'. The Company has a deep understanding of digital content and the various industry monetisation models and, as such, offers Rights Owners a route in which to divest their music IP holding and for investors to share in its potential success in corporate growth.

The Company is growing through targeted acquisitions of music content, expanding into various genres and territories that stand to see increased returns driven by the global growth of streaming. Its team of in-house creative technicians then ensure that its existing and newly acquired content reaches its full potential for monetisation, by digitising it and creating the highest quality metadata prior to ingesting to over 600 digital retailers such as iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, YouTube and Google Play globally. In addition the Groups music is widely used for synchronization in film, TV and digital gaming. The Group also operates over 20 You Tube channels as a certified partner.

One Media has created and developed the Technical Copyright Analysis Tool ("TCAT"), a SaaS product monitoring where tracks appear, safeguarding copyright, and providing invaluable data regarding distribution opportunities for its creative technicians. This tool is not only employed for Company use but also licenced and operated in partnership with major music distributors and major record labels.