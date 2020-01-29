EXCHANGE NOTICE 29 JANUARY 2020 SHARES TRADING CONTINUES: KONE OYJ Trading in the shares of KONE Oyj continues normally today. Trading was suspended 28 January at 18:17 EET. Identifiers: Trading code: KNEBV ISIN code: FI0009013403 id: 29981 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260 * * * * * * * * * * * * * * TIEDOTE 29.1.2020 OSAKKEET KAUPANKÄYNTI JATKUU: KONE OYJ Kaupankäynti KONE Oyj:n osakkeilla jatkuu normaalisti tänään. Kaupankäynti keskeytettiin 28.1.2020 kello 18:17. Perustiedot: Kaupankäyntitunnus: KNEBV ISIN-koodi: FI0009013403 id: 29981 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260