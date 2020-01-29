Leonne van der Sar announces departure from Van Lanschot Kempen

Amsterdam/'s-Hertogenbosch, 29 January 2020

Today, Van Lanschot Kempen announces that Leonne van der Sar has decided to leave Van Lanschot Kempen in the course of 2020. Leonne is a member of the Executive Board of Van Lanschot Kempen and responsible for our Merchant Banking activities such as Corporate Finance, Equity Capital Markets and Securities.

Leonne van der Sar: 'My decision to leave was a difficult one. Van Lanschot Kempen is a unique organisation with outstanding colleagues. However, several months after my return following a complex eye condition that affected me for part of 2019, I realised how fundamentally this period has changed me and I have come to the conclusion that I want to take my professional life in another direction. After I leave, I will further consider what this will be.'

Karl Guha, Chairman Executive Board: 'We regret that Leonne will be leaving us, but respect her decision to give a different direction to her career. Under Leonne's management, Merchant Banking has executed a large number of transactions in recent years, its teams have been strengthened and the niche strategy has been successfully expanded. We are grateful to Leonne for the efforts and talents she has brought to Van Lanschot Kempen. We wish her every success in the future.'





