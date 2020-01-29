On January 16, 2020, the shares in Cyber Security 1 AB (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to a press release from the Company with information that its board of directors comprised of only one member. Yesterday, January 28, 2020, the Company published a press release with information that an extraordinary general meeting of the Company's shareholders had appointed seven members to the Company's board of directors. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the observation status for the shares of Cyber Security 1 AB (CYB1, ISIN code SE0007604061, order book ID 126905) shall be removed with immediate effect. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Elias Skog or Karin Ydén, telephone +46 8 405 60 00.