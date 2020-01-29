Only one 5 MW solar project was selected in the 500 MW auction, while wind project developers secured the remaining 495 MW. Final price for the selected solar park was €50/MWh.Italian energy agency Gestore dei Servizi Energetici (GSE) announced the final results of the 500 MW renewable energy auction it launched in September. Unexpectedly, only one 5 MW solar project was selected by the agency in the procurement exercise, while wind project developers secured the remaining 495 MW. The selected PV project, proposed by Solar Italy IX, is planned to be located in the province of Nuoro, on the island ...

