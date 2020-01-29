Technavio has been monitoring the construction market in Germany since 2015 and the market is poised to grow by USD 91.28 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200129005285/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled construction market in Germany 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 109-page research report with TOC on "Construction Market in Germany Analysis Report by End-user (Residential, Commercial, and Public), by Type (Renovation and modernization, and New installations), and Segment Forecasts, 2019 2023".

https://www.technavio.com/report/construction-market-in-germany-industry-analysis

The growing demand for housing units and ongoing use of digital technologies is anticipated to boost the growth of the market.

In 2018, the German government made an announcement regarding its plan to construct around 1.5 million housing units by 2021. This is because Germany would require about 350,000 new housing units per year by 2021 as per the Federal Office for Building and Regional Planning. The rise in population in major cities and increase in the number of immigrants is propelling the need for new residential infrastructure. In addition, the German residential property market appears highly attractive to investors because it is less volatile in comparison to the commercial property market. This is further driving the number of residential construction projects and demand for construction of new infrastructure. Thus, the growing demand for housing units is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Construction Market Companies in Germany:

BAUER Group

BAUER Group is headquartered in Germany and operates the business under various segments such as Construction, Equipment, and Resources. The company offers civil engineering, environmental construction, and project development services.

Bilfinger

Bilfinger is headquartered in Germany and offers products through the following business units: Engineering Technologies, Maintenance, Modifications Operations, and Other Operations. The company offers consulting, engineering, manufacturing, assembly, maintenance, and plant expansion services.

HOCHTIEF

HOCHTIEF is headquartered in Germany and operates under various business segments, namely HOCHTIEF Americas, HOCHTIEF Asia Pacific, and HOCHTIEF Europe. The company offers design, financing, planning, insurance, and consulting services.

STRABAG

STRABAG is headquartered in Austria and offers products through the following business segments: NORTH WEST, SOUTH EAST, INTERNATIONAL SPECIAL DIVISIONS, and OTHER. The company offers construction services for transportation infrastructures, building construction, and civil engineering.

Stumpf Group

Stumpf Group is headquartered in Austria and offers design, engineering and construction services under its brands, M+W Group and Exyte.

Construction Market in Germany End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Residential

Commercial

Public

Construction Market in Germany Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Renovation and modernization

New installations

