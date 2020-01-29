Technavio has been monitoring the global construction scaffolding rental market since 2018 and the market is poised to grow by USD 2.30 billion during 2020-2024, at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. Request a free sample report

Read the 120-page research report with TOC on "Construction Scaffolding Rental Market Analysis Report by Application (New construction, Refurbishment, and Demolition), by Product (Supported, Mobile, and Suspended), by End-user (Non-residential and Residential), by Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America), and Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

The increasing penetration of rentals and rise in construction activities in developing countries are factors anticipated to boost the growth of the market.

Several construction companies are renting scaffolding equipment as it helps them in saving capital which can be utilized for other tasks. It also helps them focus on core construction activities. The penetration of rental scaffolding is increasing in APAC, North America and Europe due to increase in the awareness about these benefits of renting. The increase in demand for residences and growing disposable income of people in these economies is driving construction activities and leading construction companies to rent scaffolding equipment. Thus, the increasing popularity of rentals is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Construction Scaffolding Rental Market Companies:

Altrad Group

Altrad Group operates the business under various segments such as Services and Equipment. The company offers engineering, maintenance, access solutions, and specialized services through the Services segment and offers equipment for construction and building markets through the Equipment segment.

Apollo Scaffold Services Ltd.

Apollo Scaffold Services Ltd. offers products through the Products business unit through which it offers a range of scaffolding products such as Ladder Beam, Lattice Beam, 750mm X-Beam, and other items.

ASA Scaffolding Services Ltd.

ASA Scaffolding Services Ltd. operates under the Services business segment through which it offers scaffolding hire and other scaffolding services. The company also provides a comprehensive scaffold hire service which includes delivery, erection, dismantling, and removal of all scaffolding on the site.

Ashtead Group Plc

Ashtead Group Plc offers products through the following business segments: Sunbelt US, A-Plant, and Sunbelt Canada. The company offers rental scaffold services which includes design, engineering, erection, and dismantle services for commercial, industrial, and special events.

Brand Industrial Services Inc.

Brand Industrial Services Inc. offers products through the Products and Services business segments. Through this segment, the company offers scaffold and access solutions, specialty industrial services, forming and shoring, and support services.

Construction Scaffolding Rental Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

New Construction

Refurbishment

Demolition

Construction Scaffolding Rental Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

North America

APAC

Europe

South America

MEA

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

